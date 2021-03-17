Senator Peters reintroduces 'Stop for School Buses Act'

WASHINGTON — Sen. Gary Peters, joined by Sen. Todd Young from Indiana, has reintroduced the Stop for School Buses Act, according to a representative of Peters.

We’re told the bipartisan plan would require a rigorous evaluation of strategies to prevent vehicles from passing school buses at loading zones.

“We need to do everything we can to help keep kids safe on their way to and from school, and that’s why it’s time for a much-needed review of safety laws surrounding school buses,” says Peters. “By passing the Stop for School Buses Act, we can identify best practices and make our communities safer for children and families.”

The act will reportedly require the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration to determine every state’s illegal passing laws, review safety protocols, offer ways to prevent illegal passing, and create a public safety campaign that stresses why bus safety is important.

