Senator Peters reintroduces bill to prevent future infant formula shortages

LANSING, Mich. — Sen. Gary Peters has reintroduced a bill designed to stop future infant formula shortages from happening.

The bipartisan legislation was drafted after a nationwide shortage in 2022 caused by bacterial contaminations and nine deaths that led to recalls.

Between September 2021 and February 2022, reports were submitted to the FDA of infants falling ill after consuming powdered formula produced by Abbott Nutrition Factory in Sturgis.

Investigators discovered unsanitary conditions inside the building.

The legislation would require formula manufacturers to test for bacteria, submit positive contamination results to the FDA, and work with the FDA on proper disposal of contaminated formula.

Peters says they hope to ensure contaminated formula never makes it to stores.

“We're not giving up. It's just too important. And in fact, just last month, the FDA came out with another report, a long-term report, on a number of issues related to infant health, and they once again called for additional authority so that they can mandate this testing. Now is the time for us to act,” says Peters. “This is something that is absolutely essential to me. There isn't anything more important than ensuring that our infants have the opportunity to have safe infant formula available for them and for their development.”

The bill was first introduced in 2024. It was added to the committee’s agenda but that meeting was canceled. No further action on the bill has occurred since.

Senator Peters now hopes to place the legislation before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube