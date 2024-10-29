Sen. Peters announces $119M to fund railroad upgrades in Michigan

WASHINGTON — Sen. Gary Peters announced $119 million has been allocated to improve Michigan's railroads.

The money is provided by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) through a bipartisan infrastructure law, according to Peters’s office.

“Michigan communities and businesses depend on rail infrastructure for safe and efficient transportation of essential goods across the state, as well as to regional and global partners,” says Peters. “These five projects will strengthen our railways and expand shipping capacity while creating jobs and spurring economic growth.”

Of those five projects, Peters says $16.4 million will go toward improving an important rail route between Grand Rapids and Ludington. Another $8.38 million will restore Amtrak’s double-track in Wayne Township, and $428,133 will help Michigan State University research ways to improve safety at railroad crossings in rural areas.

