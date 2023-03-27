Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Second Nature recalls Reece's Pieces Brownie Brittle for undeclared wheat

Brownie Brittle recall.jpg
U.S. Food &amp; Drug Administration
Brownie Brittle recall.jpg
Posted at 9:46 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 09:46:06-04

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Second Nature Brands has recalled its Gluten-Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle due to undeclared wheat, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the affected products were produced in 4 oz pouches with the UPC number “711747011562” and lot codes “SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 1S” and “SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 2S.”

The FDA says one person fell ill as a result.

The problem reportedly arose from cross-contamination during production.

Consumers are urged to connect with the manufacturer at 800-651-7263 or recall@browniebrittle.com to arrange refunds.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather