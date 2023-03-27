Second Nature recalls Reece's Pieces Brownie Brittle for undeclared wheat

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Second Nature Brands has recalled its Gluten-Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle due to undeclared wheat, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the affected products were produced in 4 oz pouches with the UPC number “711747011562” and lot codes “SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 1S” and “SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 2S.”

The FDA says one person fell ill as a result.

The problem reportedly arose from cross-contamination during production.

Consumers are urged to connect with the manufacturer at 800-651-7263 or recall@browniebrittle.com to arrange refunds.

