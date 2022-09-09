Scouts prepare for annual salute, commemorating 21 years since 9/11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scouts across West Michigan are preparing for the annual 9/11 Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute on Sunday.

The event commemorates the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 when 3 high-jacked planes crashed into the Pentagon and Twin Towers, and a 4th was downed by crew and passengers in a field in Pennsylvania; killing 2,996 people.

Grand Rapids Police and Fire Departments Color Guards will raise the flag at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum at sunrise (7:18 a.m.), then Scouts will take shifts standing in salute until the flag is taken down by the color guards at sunset (8 p.m.).

At 3 p.m., Michigan Representative Rachel Hood and Grand Rapids Police Chief Erick Winstrom will speak on the importance of remembering these attacks and the sacrifices made by rescuers that day.

The Salvation Army Band will perform at 6 p.m., while the final salute will take place at 7:59 p.m.

Full schedule for Scout Salute in Grand Rapids

7:15 AM Honor Guard lowers flag

7:18 AM Scout Salute Begins

7:50 AM Share events of the day/close program

8:46 AM Ring Bell for South Tower

9:03 AM Ring Bell for North Tower

9:37 AM Ring Bell for Pentagon

10:03 AM Ring Bell for United Airline Flight 93

3 p.m. Afternoon program with featured speakers Rep. Rachel Hood and GR Police Chief Eric Winstrom

6 p.m. Salvation Army Band performs

7:45 p.m. Closing Benediction

7:59 PM Final Salute with echo taps

8:00 PM Scout Salute Closes

Other Scout Salutes and activities throughout West Michigan:

Albion College, Noon-3 p.m.

Program hosted by college Interim President Joseph Calvaruso

LST 393, Muskegon, Noon-2:30 p.m.

Michigan Representative Terry Sabo and Senator Jon Bumstead will speak at 1 p.m.

USS Silversides, Muskegon, 3-5 p.m.

Opening ceremony, activities

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer David Cucovatz speaking at 4 p.m.

Grand Traverse Metro Fire Station

Flags lowered to half-staff at 8:30 a.m.

Scouts saluting the flag until 9 a.m.

USS Edson, Bay City, 10-Noon

Scouts, community salute at Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum

Community members are invited to join Scouts in saluting the flag during all events.