Scholten honors Bloody Sunday in Selma 60 years after historic march

WASHINGTON — Friday marks 60 years since Bloody Sunday, and Congresswoman Hillary Scholten paid tribute by walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

Scholten was joined by fellow Congress members, civil rights leaders and local advocates, her office says.

“Walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge today is a solemn reminder of the courage and sacrifice of the leaders of the Civil Rights Movement,” says Scholten. “Their fight for justice continues to inspire my work in Congress to protect voting rights and ensure equal access to the ballot for all Americans. We must honor the past by fighting for the future – ensuring that every voice is heard, every vote is counted, and every citizen has an equal say in our democracy.”

We’re told Scholten and her family will stay in Alabama this weekend to continue learning about the sacrifices made by those who fought for equality.

Congresswoman Hillary Scholten

Civil rights activists, including the late John Lewis, led peaceful demonstrations 60 years ago and faced attacks from state troopers during a voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery. Bloody Sunday was a landmark moment that eventually brought about the passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Scholten’s office says the congresswoman reintroduced the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would uphold Americans’ voting access, zip code notwithstanding.

