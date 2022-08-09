Saginaw Valley State University announces George Grant Jr. as next president

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. — The Saginaw Valley State University Board of Control has announced that George Grant Jr. has been appointed as the university’s next president. The appointment was made during a special meeting of the board on August 9.

Grant is currently the chancellor of Pennsylvania State University-Berks. He previously worked at Grand Valley State University for 24 years, including 12 years as the dean of the College of Community and Public Service. During Grant’s time at Grand Valley State University, he developed new academic programming to support adult students who were juggling other demands, including work and family.

Grant has a bachelor’s degree in social work from Marygrove College. He also has a master’s degree in social work from Grand Valley State University and a Ph.D. in sociology from Western Michigan University. Grant also has a certificate from the Harvard Institute in Educational Management.

“We are delighted that Chancellor Grant has agreed to join SVSU and serve as our next president,” said Vicki Rupp, chair of the SVSU Board of Control. “He is a caring, committed, and innovative leader with an outstanding record of success in academic program development, fundraising, and community outreach, among many accomplishments.”

“George is a devoted and experienced educator who will guide SVSU in a manner that will prepare and equip SVSU to meet the future challenges of higher education while maintaining a community culture that we have all come to love and cherish,” said SVSU Board of Control member John Cherry.

“I was not looking for a new opportunity, but SVSU’s mission, strategic plan, and commitment to community engagement are in line with my personal values,” said Grant. “SVSU is committed to educating the citizens of Michigan, while also providing the opportunity for a quality education to people across the country and around the world. I cannot wait to get started.”

Grant will begin serving as Saginaw Valley State University’s president on December 1.

