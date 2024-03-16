Saginaw diocese responds to FOX 17 story about gay author

BEAL CITY, Mich. — The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw has sent a letter out to Beal City parents after a FOX 17 story began airing Thursday.

The story "Openly Gay Mt. Pleasant Author Crushed By Apparent Comments From Local Pastor" told how Dominic Thrasher had read a book he had written to a pre-kindergarten class at St. Joseph the Worker School, and how the church's pastor posted on Facebook that Thrasher "does not represent the values of our Catholic faith."

The Saginaw diocese has now responded to the FOX 17 story by sending the following letter on Catholic Diocese of Saginaw letterhead from Superintendent of Schools Cormac Lynn to "St. Joseph the Worker school families":

"St. Joseph the Worker School Families,

Please know that your community has been and is in my prayers. I write to you today to offer a brief update related to concerns that have been shared with various members of the Chancery staff. I have been in contact with parish and school leadership in an effort to support your community. It is important that you are aware of the action that has been taken and will occur in the near future.

*Bishop Gruss has reached out directly to Mr. Thrasher in the hope of opening direct dialogue.

*Bishop Gruss is very open to meeting with members of the St. Joseph the Worker community. Efforts are underway to identify dates and times that align with Bishop Gruss', the school and parish calendars. Once a date and time has been solidified, it will be shared with the community.

*On Monday, March 18, I plan to be in Beal City. I welcome the opportunity to meet school families/parents individually, throughout the day. The location for these meetings has not yet been determined. When a location has been finalized, a link will be shared that will enable families/parents to book a meeting time.

*If I am unable to accommodate all requests, I will provide future opportunities for in-person and/or virtual meetings.

I have included a few prayers that you may find helpful. I humbly encourage you to consider using these prayers over the coming days...

I look forward to being with your community on Monday. Please continue to monitor your email for an appointment link.

Respectfully,

Cormac Lynn

Superintendent of Schools"

PREVIOUS STORY:

https://www.fox17online.com/news/local-news/openly-gay-beal-city-author-crushed-by-comments-from-local-pastor-after-visit

