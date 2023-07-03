S.S. Badger overnight trips to return after 3-year pause

(WXMI) — The S.S. Badger will soon offer overnight trips (or doubles) for the first time in three years.

Lake Michigan Carferry, the Badger’s operator, says doubles will run Thursdays through Sundays from July 6 through Aug. 6 this year.

We’re told day crossings will be held as well as additional departures from Ludington at 8:45 p.m. EST and Manitowoc at 1:30 a.m. CST.

“We have seen a continued increase in traffic and demand for the additional crossing,” says Director of Marketing and Sales Shelby Soberalski. “Many passengers have expressed how much they missed being able to sail at night and we are ecstatic to service our passengers in this capacity again.”

The 8:45 p.m. departures will include the same services as the day trips, including bingo, a bar and more, according to Lake Michigan Carferry.

Passengers who bought tickets for day trips and want to change them for the later crossings are asked to call 800-841-4243 for free exchanges.

Visit the operator's website for schedules and other information.

