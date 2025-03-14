Roth ID tags deliver extra layer of safety during emergencies

(WXMI) — One fire department is raising awareness for a tool that could help protect Michiganders' families.

The Roth ID tag allows parents to write their child’s information on a sticker and place it on a car door or booster seat. This would help first responders know who they are if there is an emergency.

The sticker is removable and can be worn as a wristband to help remove identification obstacles.

"When you’re traveling, it will be really helpful,” says Eaton Rapids Fire Chief Roger McNutt. “If you get in an accident and don't have any ID on you, they can look at that and find out what you are. Anytime you can be prepared for an emergency, the better off everybody is going to be."

The Roth ID tag was invented in 2022, named after Julie Roth, who was killed in an Ohio pileup. Both of her toddlers survived the crash but they were alone and unidentified for hours in a hospital.

All tags should include names, medical information and emergency contacts.

Purchase a Roth ID tag online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube