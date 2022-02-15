Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Road Construction in 2022: MDOT plans for the Southwest Region

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 6:12 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 06:12:59-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With road construction season just a few weeks away, engineers and planners at the Michigan Department of Transportation are at work getting ready for a busy season.

In MDOT’s Southwest Region, there are projects that are taking years to complete.

Here’s what to expect:

Kalamazoo County

SW reg 94 widening.png

I-94

  • Widening 2.7 miles of I-94 between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road. 
  • Rebuild the westbound side of the highway, adding a new lane. 
  • Finish the new bridges, ramps, and realigning the interchange at Portage Road. 
  • All traffic will share the eastbound pavement. 
  • Expect lane closures, traffic shift, and occasional ramp closures. 
  • Cost for total project: $87 million. 
SW reg 131 Schoolcraft.png

US-131

  • Rebuild US-131 divided highway from Shaver Road/U Avenue on the north to M-216 on the south. 
  • Build new Michigan lefts except within the village of Schoolcraft. 
  • Cost: $35.3 million 

Berrien County

SW Reg Berrien Co.png

I-94, US-31, I-196

  • Build new freeway from the north terminus of US-31 freeway at Napier Road to I-94 
  • Rebuild 3.5 miles of I-94 northbound from Britain Avenue to I-196. 
  • All traffic will share the southbound pavement. 
  • Build a new right lane connecting I-94 northbound where it meets the new US-31 freeway north to I-196. 
  • Finish interchanges and bridges. 
  • Expect lane closures and traffic shifts. 
  • Cost for total project: $122.5 million. 

Calhoun County

SW reg I69.png

I-69

  • Rebuild northbound I-69 from I-94 in Calhoun County to Ainger Road in Eaton County. 
  • All traffic will share the southbound pavement. 
  • Rebuild the interchange at I-94 and I-69. 
  • Bridge repair and replacement. 
  • Expect lane closures and traffic shifts. 
  • (I-69 southbound will be rebuilt in 2023.) 
  • Cost for 3-year project, which includes completed rebuild of I-69 in Eaton County: $210 million. 
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News