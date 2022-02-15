Road Construction in 2022: MDOT plans for the Southwest Region

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With road construction season just a few weeks away, engineers and planners at the Michigan Department of Transportation are at work getting ready for a busy season.
In MDOT’s Southwest Region, there are projects that are taking years to complete.
Here’s what to expect:
Kalamazoo County
I-94
- Widening 2.7 miles of I-94 between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road.
- Rebuild the westbound side of the highway, adding a new lane.
- Finish the new bridges, ramps, and realigning the interchange at Portage Road.
- All traffic will share the eastbound pavement.
- Expect lane closures, traffic shift, and occasional ramp closures.
- Cost for total project: $87 million.
US-131
- Rebuild US-131 divided highway from Shaver Road/U Avenue on the north to M-216 on the south.
- Build new Michigan lefts except within the village of Schoolcraft.
- Cost: $35.3 million
Berrien County
I-94, US-31, I-196
- Build new freeway from the north terminus of US-31 freeway at Napier Road to I-94
- Rebuild 3.5 miles of I-94 northbound from Britain Avenue to I-196.
- All traffic will share the southbound pavement.
- Build a new right lane connecting I-94 northbound where it meets the new US-31 freeway north to I-196.
- Finish interchanges and bridges.
- Expect lane closures and traffic shifts.
- Cost for total project: $122.5 million.
Calhoun County
I-69
- Rebuild northbound I-69 from I-94 in Calhoun County to Ainger Road in Eaton County.
- All traffic will share the southbound pavement.
- Rebuild the interchange at I-94 and I-69.
- Bridge repair and replacement.
- Expect lane closures and traffic shifts.
- (I-69 southbound will be rebuilt in 2023.)
- Cost for 3-year project, which includes completed rebuild of I-69 in Eaton County: $210 million.