Road Construction in 2022: MDOT plans for the Southwest Region

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With road construction season just a few weeks away, engineers and planners at the Michigan Department of Transportation are at work getting ready for a busy season.

In MDOT’s Southwest Region, there are projects that are taking years to complete.

Here’s what to expect:

Kalamazoo County

I-94

Widening 2.7 miles of I-94 between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road.

Rebuild the westbound side of the highway, adding a new lane.

Finish the new bridges, ramps, and realigning the interchange at Portage Road.

All traffic will share the eastbound pavement.

Expect lane closures, traffic shift, and occasional ramp closures.

Cost for total project: $87 million.

US-131

Rebuild US-131 divided highway from Shaver Road/U Avenue on the north to M-216 on the south.

Build new Michigan lefts except within the village of Schoolcraft.

Cost: $35.3 million

Berrien County

I-94, US-31, I-196

Build new freeway from the north terminus of US-31 freeway at Napier Road to I-94

Rebuild 3.5 miles of I-94 northbound from Britain Avenue to I-196.

All traffic will share the southbound pavement.

Build a new right lane connecting I-94 northbound where it meets the new US-31 freeway north to I-196.

Finish interchanges and bridges.

Expect lane closures and traffic shifts.

Cost for total project: $122.5 million.

Calhoun County

I-69

Rebuild northbound I-69 from I-94 in Calhoun County to Ainger Road in Eaton County.

All traffic will share the southbound pavement.

Rebuild the interchange at I-94 and I-69.