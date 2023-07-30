Watch Now
Right place, right time: USCG rescues passengers from boat fire near Pictured Rocks

Posted at 5:21 PM, Jul 30, 2023
MUNISING, Mich. — The U.S. Coast Guard says crews were able to rescue several people from a boat that caught on fire near Pictured Rocks.

USCG Station Marquette was doing a routine patrol of the lakeshore in Munising Saturday evening when lookouts noticed smoke rising from a nearby boat.

Crews quickly responded to the 30-foot vessel as the flames continued to grow.

They were able to rescue all five passengers from the burning boat and get them to a local marina safely and without any injuries.

The Coast Guard says there were up to 250 gallons of diesel on board.

USCG Sector Sault pollution responders determined Sunday morning that all the diesel had burned off in the fire and there is no threat of pollution.

The Coast Guard says it worked with the owner of the vessel to come up with a salvage plan, and a commercial salvage company is set to remove the vessel from the water on Monday.

