Retiring UAW leader reflects on tough times past and ahead

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, United Auto Workers union President Rory Gamble answers questions in Southfield, Mich. When Gamble took over as president of the United Auto Workers in 2019, the union was embroiled in a federal corruption probe that had ensnared two of Gamble's predecessors. It won't get any easier for Gamble's successor, Ray Curry. He will preside over a union that faces monumental changes as the auto business navigates an epochal transition from internal combustion engines to battery-electric powered vehicles. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Rory Gamble
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jul 01, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — Retiring United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble says it's critical that electric vehicle component plants be union and pay top wages.

Gamble retired this week after leading the union through a bribery and embezzlement scandal and the coronavirus pandemic.

He says he's leaving the union in good shape, with financial safeguards in place to prevent corruption.

Despite skeptics who say the union will shrink because electric vehicles take less labor to build, Gamble expects membership to grow.

He says the UAW should be able to hold auto jobs steady by organizing battery and electric vehicle parts plants.

But it will grow in other areas such as higher education and casinos.

