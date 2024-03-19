Watch Now
Reports: Brother of Congressman Kildee shot and killed, suspect arrested

Genessee County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:09 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 16:09:47-04

GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. — Tim Kildee, brother of Congressman Dan Kildee, was shot and killed Tuesday, according to a report by WEYI.

The suspect is allegedly believed to be a family member.

We're told deputies responded to reports of a domestic issue at a Burton home early in the morning. The suspect then reportedly traveled to a Vienna Township home where the homicide allegedly took place.

Reports say the suspect then stole a vehicle before crashing in Genessee Township.

