Reports: Brother of Congressman Kildee shot and killed, suspect arrested

GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. — Tim Kildee, brother of Congressman Dan Kildee, was shot and killed Tuesday, according to a report by WEYI.
The suspect is allegedly believed to be a family member.
We're told deputies responded to reports of a domestic issue at a Burton home early in the morning. The suspect then reportedly traveled to a Vienna Township home where the homicide allegedly took place.
Reports say the suspect then stole a vehicle before crashing in Genessee Township.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube