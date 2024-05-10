Repaired and ready! S.S. Badger to set sail for 71st season

LUDINGTON, Mich. — The S.S. Badger is fully recovered and ready for another season on Lake Michigan's open waters.

An issue with the ramp disabled the vessel and cut their season short, leaving thousands who rely on the crossing with a long trek around the shoreline.

“We know the important role our Badger plays in tourism, travel and adventure for our port communities, of Ludington, Michigan and Manitowoc, Wisconsin," says Sara Spore, General Manager of Lake Michigan Carferry.

FOX 17 S.S. Badger Carferry pulls into Ludington. Summer 2023.

The opening voyage for the 410ft boat will be manned by 100 employees, ready to take the trip across the Big Lake. The trip shortens a 7-8.5 hour, over 400-mile journey to a 60-mile jaunt taking 4 hours.

“Both cities are graciously welcoming us back with bands and fanfare at the dock,” adds Spore. "We can’t wait to get back to doing what we do best on the shores of our Great Lake,”

Passengers can hop on the S.S. Badger starting May 17 for daytime treks. Nighttime crossings will return in June.

