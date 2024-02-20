Rep. Cavitt to support program delivering venison to people in need

LANSING, Mich. — Rep. Cam Cavitt (R–Cheboygan) announced intentions of supporting Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger (MSAH) on Tuesday.

MSAH, comprised of Michigan hunters and processors of wild game, is a collaborative effort that helps deliver food to those in need, according to Cavitt’s office.

“People harvest deer year-round. Whether it’s farmers with nuisance licenses or a surplus of deer during hunting season, there are always extra deer that need to be processed,” says Cavitt. “MSAH gets the deer to processors and ensures all resulting venison gets to the dinner tables of people who need it.”

We’re told the volunteer-operated program has delivered more than 1.1 million pounds of venison to roughly 4.6 million people. However, the program was strained with low processing payments and storage problems last year.

Representative Cavitt says MSAH is hoping to receive $264,000 for refrigerated trailers, $300,000 to cover processing payments, and $30,000 to pay shipping and testing fees for tuberculosis and chronic wasting disease.

