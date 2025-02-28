High School referee pelted after playoff game in Southwest Michigan

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — A Michigan high school basketball referee was pelted following a playoff game this week in Cass County.

Buchanan and Benton Harbor played in a district semifinal on Wednesday at host school Dowagiac. The Bucks took down the Tigers in a tight 39-36 game. Once the clock hit zero, several things were thrown at one of the referees.

Police officers already on scene escorted the referee to a locker room and later to his vehicle.

A coach and several players from Benton Harbor were identified by police as some of the people who threw objects at the referee, but some fans who are believed to have also thrown some items left before officers could find them.

In a letter sent home to families and posted online, Benton Harbor Area Schools says they are also investigating after the incident.

While not specifically describing the event, Superintendent, Dr. Kelvin Butts expressed gratitude to the student athletes who kept their composure through what happened.

"It is important to note that most of the outrage and disorder came from the fans and audience, not our student-athletes. Our student-athletes demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship and composure throughout this challenging situation. We truly appreciate their resilience and commend them for representing Benton Harbor with class."

—Dr Kelvin Butts

Superintendent, Benton Harbor Area Schools

Dowagiac Union Schools is set to host a district championship game on Friday between Buchanan and Edwardsburg. Officers will be on hand once again, according to Public Safety Director Steven Grinnewald.

Benton Harbor's Athletic Director, Superintendent Greg Bloomgren of Dowagiac Union Schools, Superintendent Patricia Robinson of Buchanan Community Schools, and the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) are collaborating to investigate the situation from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dowagiac police is asking for your help to identify several people who may have thrown something at the referee.

Dowagiac Police Department A person appears to throw an object at a high school referee following a playoff basketball game in Dowagiac Union High School on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

If you can help find these people, contact the Dowagiac Police Department at (269) 782-9743.

