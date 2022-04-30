Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Red Wings fire Blashill & two assistants

48-year-old was Detroit's coach for 7 seasons and was the Grand Rapids Griffins' title-winning skipper from 2012-2015
Jeff Blashill
AP
Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill argues a call with a referee during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Jeff Blashill
Posted at 2:54 PM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 15:31:53-04

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Red Wings just announced that they will not retain Coach Jeff Blashill and two assistant coaches next season.

The statement issued at 2 p.m. reads as follows: “Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today that the team will not renew the contracts of head coach Jeff Blashill, assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko.”

Blashill, 48, has been the team’s coach for the past seven seasons, where he fashioned a record of 204-261. Prior to that Blashill was the head coach of the Grand Rapids Griffins from 2012-2015, during which the Griffins won the American Hockey League championship in 2013 and Blashill being honored with the award as the AHL’s top coach.

The Red Wings wrapped up their 2021-2022 season with a 32-40 record last night in Newark, N.J., where they defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-3.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News