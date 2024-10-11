Red Flag fire warning issued for northern West Michigan through Friday evening

MICHIGAN — Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot are under a Red Flag burn warning Friday.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued the warning due to dry conditions.

It expires at 8 p.m. Friday night.

According to the local National Weather Service: "A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. The combination of strong winds.. .low relative humidity... and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildfire. Camping... outdoor grills... smoking materials... chain saws... and all terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire."

Burn restrictions also are in place in several of those counties. You can track that live here.

You can find more on the Michigan Department of Natural Resources website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

