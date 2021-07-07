Recall issued for edible marijuana product Covert Cups

BAY CITY, Mich. — The Marijuana Regulatory Agency has issued a recall for Covert Cups, an edible marijuana-infused product, according to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

LARA says the recall was issued due to unapproved methods in testing and sampling.

Details regarding the affected products can be viewed here.

Provisioners are instructed to notify patients and caregivers of the recall if they have purchased any of the affected products. LARA adds retailers must display a notice detailing the recall on the sales floor for 30 days.

Consumers are asked to return the affected products to their place of purchase. Those who may have experienced symptoms after consumption are advised to report their symptoms and the ingested product involved to their respective doctors. LARA says negative reactions should be reported to the MRA at MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or by calling 517-284-8599.

