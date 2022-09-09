'Rake a Difference' accepting volunteers to help seniors this fall

Grab some friends and yard work gear— it's time to help your neighbors.

United Way of Southwest Michigan is accepting volunteers for their Rake a Difference program.

Teams and individuals will be paired with a senior in Van Buren, Cass, and Berrien Counties.

Raking leaves and clearing debris in the fall is an essential part of protecting homes from damage caused be spring-time thaws. Seniors often try to do these clean-ups themselves, putting them at risk for injury.

“There is great need for this volunteer service in our communities. Raking leaves and cleaning gutters can be difficult, if not impossible, for many seniors, but with your help, seniors can be ready for winter,” said Debbie Ramirez, Volunteer Engagement Director at United Way of Southwest Michigan. “Rake A Difference is fun, team-building experience for many businesses, organizations, and other groups—sign up a team today!”

You can help by signing up with the United Way of Southwest Michigan through October 14th.

Slots fill up fast, so seniors looking for a hand should call 269-932-3554 by September 30th.