Proposed bill would ban cat declawing in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday that would ban cat declawing.

If passed, House Bill 4674 would forbid veterinarians from performing surgeries that would impede cats from the natural use of their claws, paws or toes.

Exceptions may be made if the cat’s health would be otherwise threatened.

The bill was introduced by Representatives Wilson, Brixie, Morse, Wegela, Andrews, Byrnes, Price, McKinney, Rheingans, Hood, Hope, Hill, Coleman and Breen.

A similar bill was introduced in Michigan three years ago, shortly after New York became the first U.S. state to ban the procedure.

