Proposed amendment to state constitution would require proof of citizenship to vote

LANSING, Mich. — State Rep. Bryan Posthumus has proposed a constitutional amendment that would require a would-be voter’s proof of citizenship to register.

The newly introduced legislation would also require photo IDs to be presented at the ballot box.

Currently in Michigan, people registering to vote are prompted to check a box declaring their citizenship status under penalty of perjury. It’s also not a requirement to have a photo ID to vote. A signed affidavit is accepted if you don’t have one.

Representative Posthumus wants the proposed requirements to be included in Michigan’s constitution. The legislation says anyone who is unable to afford a state-issued ID would be provided one.

Posthumus says the amendment is a “no brainer.”

“Ultimately, what I wanted to make sure that we were doing is making it as easy to vote as possible and as difficult to cheat as possible,” says Representative Posthumus. “And that's where we landed.”

Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson opposes the amendment. She released the following statement:

"The politicians pushing this plan are taking something we all believe and know is true – that only U.S. citizens should vote in our elections – and using that as cover to gut Michiganders’ voting rights in our state constitution.



"Here are the facts: this is a failed policy that has already been tried in other states. In those states, it has either been overturned by the courts for being blatantly unconstitutional, created a separate and unequal system of voting access for citizens, or blocked tens of thousands of eligible voters from casting their legal ballot in an election.



"I stand with the people of Michigan who have overwhelmingly passed ballot measures to make voting more accessible and to enshrine citizens’ voting rights into our constitution. We need to hold the line on protecting every eligible citizen’s constitutional right to cast a ballot in every election and get back to the business of working together on honest proposals to keep Michigan’s elections safe, secure and accessible."

A proof of citizenship requirement was passed in Kansas more than a decade ago, preventing more than 31,000 eligible citizens from voting. Federal courts later determined the requirement was unconstitutional.

The process of amending the state constitution is different than other types of legislation. There are two different paths it could take.

The Legislature would either put it on the ballot after it passes with a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate, or citizens may sign a petition to amend Michigan’s constitution with a ballot initiative.

Posthumus says he hopes the amendment will appear on the ballot at the 2026 general election.

