Program will help Oxford community pay for mental health care in wake of school shooting

Oxford
Paul Sancya/AP
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Oxford
Posted at 2:55 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 14:55:10-04

(WXYZ) — Oakland County is launching a special program to help those directly impacted by the Oxford High School shooting pay for mental health care.

The Oxford Community Mental Health Services Copay and Deductible Program launches today in conjunction with Oakland Community Health Network. It is open to Oxford students, family members in their households, as well as school administrators, and staff. It will provide up to $2,000 in assistance for insurance co-pay, deductible, or service payments associated with mental health care.

Individuals can apply online or by calling 248-464-6363.

Proof of payment for insurance co-pays, deductibles, or services provided by a qualified mental health professional is required. Eligible service examples include psychiatry, psychological testing, psychological assessment, family therapy, or individual counseling or psychotherapy.

Documentation and information needed to complete the application include student name, grade, and age (if applicable); individual, parent, or guardian name; mailing address; and a signed service consent form.

02-24-22 Oxford Mental Health Funding Assistance by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

