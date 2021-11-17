President Joe Biden in Detroit Wednesday for grand opening of GM's Factory Zero plant

(WXYZ) — President Joe Biden is making a stop in the Motor City on Wednesday afternoon.

It's all part of his tour promoting the newly-signed $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure, which he said will fund improvements for roads, bridges, and broadband for everyday Americans.

Related: Here's what the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill means for Michiganders

The president will speak at the grand opening of General Motors' new Factory Zero Assembly Plant. That's where GM will build its all-electric lineup in what used to be the Hamtramck Assembly Plant.

Biden is expected to speak around 4:30 p.m., after a stop in New Hampshire. Factor Zero has been given a second chance at life, re-shaped to make electric cars and trucks.

The name refers to zero emissions, and the grand opening of the plant is a backdrop for the president to push his domestic social spending agenda, the Build Back Better Bill, which is expected to include tax credits for buying and driving electric.

Part of today's remarks will hone in how Michiganders can expect to benefit from the president's latest bipartisan win. $10 billion of the $1.2 trillion is on its way to Michigan to help fund improvements to roads, bridges, and public transit.

"Despite the cynics, Democrats and Republicans, we can work together. We can deliver real results. We can deliver real people results that are going to affect their lives. We're taking a monumental step forward," Biden said during a stop in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

At Factory Zero, GM has invested $2 billion to revamp it as an electric vehicle hub. It has around 2,200 employees and represents a huge promise for GM, competing closely with Ford for dominance in the EV sector.

The Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup will be produced at the plant., as well as the electric Hummer.

Improving access to charging stations has been something the president has said is a big focus. He'll likely touch on those efforts during his visit Tuesday.

