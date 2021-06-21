Watch
Power outages widespread in southern Lower Michigan

Posted at 5:37 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 05:37:58-04

PAW PAW, Mich. — After storms containing heavy rain moved through most of Michigan’s southern Lower Peninsula, power outages were most common in counties along and south of I-94.

I&M, the energy company that serves parts of five Michigan counties, reported 27,359 customers without power as of 5 a.m.:

  • Berrien County: 6,968
  • Van Buren 5,309
  • Cass 1,892
  • St. Joseph 711
  • Kalamazoo, fewer than 5

Consumers Energy reported a total of 21,232 outages across its service area in the state, with the largest number of outages in Branch County:

  • Branch County: 2,328
  • Calhoun: 1,281
  • St. Joseph: 704
  • Kalamazoo: 468
  • Van Buren: 461
  • Montcalm: 99
  • Barry: 94
  • Ottawa: 77
  • Kent: 44
  • Allegan: 35
  • Newaygo: 27
  • Muskegon: 19
  • Ionia: 2

