Power outages widespread in southern Lower Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — After storms containing heavy rain moved through most of Michigan’s southern Lower Peninsula, power outages were most common in counties along and south of I-94.

I&M, the energy company that serves parts of five Michigan counties, reported 27,359 customers without power as of 5 a.m.:

Berrien County: 6,968

Van Buren 5,309

Cass 1,892

St. Joseph 711

Kalamazoo, fewer than 5

Consumers Energy reported a total of 21,232 outages across its service area in the state, with the largest number of outages in Branch County:

Branch County: 2,328

Calhoun: 1,281

St. Joseph: 704

Kalamazoo: 468

Van Buren: 461

Montcalm: 99

Barry: 94

Ottawa: 77

Kent: 44

Allegan: 35

Newaygo: 27

Muskegon: 19

Ionia: 2

