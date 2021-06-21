Power outages widespread in southern Lower Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — After storms containing heavy rain moved through most of Michigan’s southern Lower Peninsula, power outages were most common in counties along and south of I-94.
I&M, the energy company that serves parts of five Michigan counties, reported 27,359 customers without power as of 5 a.m.:
- Berrien County: 6,968
- Van Buren 5,309
- Cass 1,892
- St. Joseph 711
- Kalamazoo, fewer than 5
Consumers Energy reported a total of 21,232 outages across its service area in the state, with the largest number of outages in Branch County:
- Branch County: 2,328
- Calhoun: 1,281
- St. Joseph: 704
- Kalamazoo: 468
- Van Buren: 461
- Montcalm: 99
- Barry: 94
- Ottawa: 77
- Kent: 44
- Allegan: 35
- Newaygo: 27
- Muskegon: 19
- Ionia: 2
