Overnight storms knock out power to portions of West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Overnight storms causing some damage throughout West Michigan.

A tree that was knocked down across a road near Paw Paw Lake. We are told a tree also fell on a house in that area and no one was hurt.

Storms also causing power outages across West Michigan.

Branch County has more than 2,300 without power and Calhoun County has more than 1,200 without power.

Van Buren has more than 400 customers in the dark. Kalamazoo has nearly 600 and St. Joseph County has around 700 outages.