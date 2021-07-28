Michigan corporal who died in Korean War accounted for

WASHINGTON — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Army Cpl. Dale W. Wright, 19, from Flint, Michigan was accounted for April 23, 2020.

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Dale Wright

According to DPAA Wright was member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division and was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950.

The deceased’s unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. Following the encounter Wright’s body was unable to be recovered.

Scientists from the DPAA used anthropological analysis in tandem with mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis with scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System.

Wright’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for the DPAA reports.

The body Wright will be buried in Holly, Michigan.

Statistics on DPAA recovery efforts for those unaccounted for from the Korean War can be found online. More information on the Defense Department’s accounting mission can be found here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube