Portland man charged in insurance fraud scheme

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services’ Fraud Investigation Unit has announced charges relating to insurance fraud against 48-year-old Christel Lanz of Portland.

DIFS says Lanz was arraigned last week on more than two dozen counts of publishing falsified documents, four counts of falsified tax forms and four counts of false pretenses. We're informed that Lanz was released on a personal recognizance bond of $20,000.

“The DIFS Fraud Investigation Unit is committed to combating insurance fraud because fraud increases costs for all Michiganders in the form of higher insurance premiums,” says Director Anita Fox. “I am proud of the important work being done by of our investigators, and ask Michiganders to support these efforts by reporting suspected insurance fraud online at Michigan.gov/ReportFraud2DIFS or by calling 877-999-6442.”

We’re told Lanz is accused of submitting 27 false accident claims between March 2015 and May 2018 in exchange for funds exceeding $135,000 from Trustmark Insurance Company.

DIFS says a probable cause hearing is scheduled to take place Friday, July 2, with a preliminary examination scheduled for one week later, both before Judge Stacia Buchanan.

