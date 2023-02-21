Police: Woman pulls gun on motorist in Ann Arbor road rage incident

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A woman is in custody after police say she pulled a gun on another woman in Ann Arbor Saturday night.

The Ann Arbor Police Department (AAPD) says the incident happened a block from the University of Michigan before midnight.

We’re told the suspect attempted to parallel park when another motorist drove up behind her, precluding her ability to complete the maneuver.

That was when the suspect left the car, approached the female driver and pulled out a gun, according to police.

AAPD says video of the encounter shows the suspect aiming the gun at the victim’s head.

No one was hurt.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, authorities say. She faces a number of charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and wielding a firearm in public.

