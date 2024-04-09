Police investigate bomb threat at EMU

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Police are investigating a bomb threat at Eastern Michigan University (EMU) Tuesday afternoon.

The school posted to its official X account saying the report targeted a handful of residential buildings.

We’re told the buildings are being evacuated while investigation progresses.

EMU Critical - Update: A bomb threat has been reported in certain residence halls. Building evacuations are underway as police investigate. — Eastern Michigan (@EasternMichU) April 9, 2024

