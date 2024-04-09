Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Police investigate bomb threat at EMU

Eastern Michigan University
School logo
Eastern Michigan University
Posted at 1:21 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 13:21:57-04

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Police are investigating a bomb threat at Eastern Michigan University (EMU) Tuesday afternoon.

The school posted to its official X account saying the report targeted a handful of residential buildings.

We’re told the buildings are being evacuated while investigation progresses.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book