Pine Rest warns of fraudulent representatives preying on patients

LANSING, Mich. — Pine Rest is warning community members of fraudsters posing as representatives of the hospital.

A spokesperson notes searching for “Pine Rest” in web searches has yielded contact information belonging to the scammers near the top of the results.

We’re told scammers inform victims that services are unavailable in their area, instructing them to seek mental health care from fake locations outside the state.

Pine Rest says they have reached out to law enforcement on the matter as investigation progresses.

Attorney General Dana Nessel forwarded the alert, saying her department is also investigating.

Nessel released the following statement:

“This appears to be a cruel scheme targeting those suffering from substance abuse disorder, striking treatment-seeking victims in a moment of courage, when they’ve finally sought professional help.



“This scam heaps fake hurdles to mental health assistance upon already vulnerable individuals and could further burden them with significant unnecessary costs if they can afford to get the recommended out-of-state help.



“For those who could afford treatment close to home but not expensive out-of-state options, they may be deterred from treatment permanently. That is especially egregious and cruel when the treatment they seek is potentially lifesaving substance abuse services. My office will investigate these allegations thoroughly and bring all appropriate charges if laws have been broken.”

Visit Pine Rest’s website to find their contact information.

