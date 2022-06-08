PHOTOS: Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits Grandville construction project on I-196

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist dropped by Grandville to view a construction project along I-196 on Tuesday.

The project by the Michigan Department of Transportation is anticipated to sustain 108 jobs, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

“I wanted to visit the I-196 project to get a firsthand look at the progress of our administration's investments in Michigan's infrastructure,” says Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist. “At this site alone, we are investing $8.5 million to build an interchange connection lane on westbound I-196 – adding more lane miles to the 13,000 plus miles we’ve already rebuilt across Michigan.”

We’re told the project also involves resurfacing the freeway between Market Avenue and M-11, along with bridge improvements above Kent Trails at the Chicago Drive interchange.

“Throughout Michigan, we are rebuilding roads and bridges using the right mix of materials to ensure that our roads are safe, create good-paying jobs and support local economies and small businesses,” adds Gilchrist. “These crucial investments in our infrastructure are growing our economy and keeping money in Michiganders’ pockets, where it belongs.”

The state says 16,000 miles of roads and more than 900 bridges are expected to be repaired by the close of 2022, funded by the Rebuilding Michigan plan and the Building Michigan Together Plan.

