Perrigo added to Michigan WIC list of authorized formulas

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan WIC has added Perrigo’s store brands of hypoallergenic powder formulas to its list of authorized formulas, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The news comes as shortages continue due to recalls of several formula brands.

We’re told Perrigo produces the following store brands of powdered formula:

CVS Health Hypoallergenic

Comforts Hypoallergenic (Kroger)

Meijer Hypoallergenic

Tippy Toes Hypoallergenic (Spartan Nash)

Well Beginnings Hypoallergenic (Walgreens)

Parent’s Choice Hypoallergenic (Walmart)

The state health department adds donor human milk may be a viable alternative to Similac PM 60/40. If this comes to be the case, MDHHS says healthcare providers will need to issue a referral to Human Milk Banking Association of North America Rep. Kim Updegrove at kim@milkbank.org with patient information and a donor milk prescription, along with a letter describing medical necessity.

