Pennsylvania man wins $2 million from Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. — A man from Pennsylvania won more than $2 million from the Michigan Lottery.

We’re told the 59-year-old won $2.08 million from a Lotto 47 jackpot last year.

The Michigan Lottery says the prize was about to expire next month after the winning numbers were drawn Sept. 25, 2021. Those numbers were 07-12-22-24-30-37.

“I purchased the ticket while I was in Michigan visiting family,” the winner says. “When I checked the winning numbers and saw I’d won the jackpot, I was in disbelief! I waited to claim my prize until I had a plan in place for the money.”

Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased on Nine Mile Road in Warren, adding the Pennsylvania man elected to receive a lump sum of $1.3 million.

He plans to buy a truck with the winnings and pocket the rest for when he retires, according to the Michigan Lottery.

