Partnership aims to help Michiganders reduce heating costs

(WXMI) — A handful of state and local coalitions announced a partnership that will bring attention to heating cost assistance programs in the state of Michigan.

“People across the state have suffered jobs loss, housing instability, tragically lost loved ones throughout the pandemic,” says Tamara Johnson, Energy Assistance Director for DTE Energy. “Unfortunately, we hear stories like these every day when talking to customers.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is partnering with United Way, The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW) and DTE to ensure Michiganders can stay warm despite their financial situations.

DTE says 27,000 customers need low-income assistance annually. Last year, they allocated $200 million in energy aid.

“No Michigan family should have to worry about keeping their heat on during the cold weather. So during the crisis season, we offer the state emergency relief program that is offered all year round,” says MDHHS Economic Stability Administration Policy Director Nicole Denson Sogbaka. “But during the crisis season, households that are at or below 150% of the federal poverty level can qualify for state emergency relief for their energy needs.”

Financial support can be obtained through the Michigan Energy Assistance Program.

United Way can help weatherize your home by having a specialist install energy-efficient products to reduce heating costs.

THAW has processed more than 15,000 applications so far and are prepared to go accept more.

