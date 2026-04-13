Part of Tunnel of Trees washes out after heavy rains in northern Michigan

READMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A portion of the popular 'Tunnel of Trees' route in northern Michigan was closed after part of the roadway washed out.

M-119 was shut down Monday after heavy rains over the weekend caused flooding, according to the Emmet County Sheriff's Office.

The highway is a famous fall color route, known for the lack of a centerline. It runs from Harbor Springs to Cross Village, all within Emmet County. Hugging the Lake Michigan shoreline, the road attracts thousands of visitors who appreciate the scenic views.

For now, the Tunnel of Trees has been closed from Island View Road to Division Road. It is not clear how long it will take to repair the damage.

WXMI

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