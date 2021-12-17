Parents advised of possible TikTok challenge, calls for copycat threats Friday

MICHIGAN — State troopers have been made aware of reports of a recent TikTok challenge that calls for copycat threats to be made to U.S. schools Friday.

Michigan State Police says they have not detected any credible threats.

Pennfield Schools took to social media Thursday night to warn parents about the social media challenge.

“Please speak to your student about the seriousness of such threats,” the school district adds. “Threats against the school will be reported to law enforcement and be held to the extent of the law in addition to school policy.”

Dozens of children throughout Michigan were charged for issuing threats in the weeks following the Oxford High School shooting.

TikTok says no evidence of threats was found on its app.

Those with concerns regarding potential threats are encouraged to submit an anonymous report through OK2SAY.

