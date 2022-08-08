ORV licenses and permits waived on Free ORV Weekend, Aug. 20–21

LANSING, Mich. — The last Free ORV Weekend of 2022 is scheduled to take place next weekend.

From Aug. 20–21, Michiganders are free to ride off-road vehicles along one of the state’s designated trails without licenses or permits, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

“Our hope is that after experiencing a weekend of off-road fun, riders will consider purchasing an ORV license or trail permit for the remainder of the season,” says Jessica Holley-Roehrs with the DNR. “We always like to say that it’s the perfect time to introduce – or reintroduce – friends and family to the fun and beauty of a ride.”

The DNR says money used to acquire ORV licenses and trail permits is reinvested in maintaining the state’s ORV trails.

We’re told recreation passports may be required in certain areas, including scramble areas and trailheads.

No entry fee will be required at Holly Oaks ORV Park during Free ORV Weekend, the DNR adds.

View safety tips and more information on Michigan’s website.

