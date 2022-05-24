Online travel guide names 3 Michigan destinations as top summer locations

DENVER — An online travel guide has named three Michigan destinations among the 150 best places to visit in the U.S.!

The list by Travel Lemming ranks the most enjoyable summertime attractions in the country, the website explains.

The three attractions in Michigan on the list are:

Mackinac Island (#76)

Petoskey (#144)

Legs Inn in Cross Village (#149)

“I’ve visited Northern Michigan countless times, but my trip to Mackinac Island remains one of my favorite memories to date,” says Lea Rose Allbaugh with Travel Lemming. “Visitors are sure to be wowed in every way, from the historic buildings to the fudge shops and time spent on the lake. A day on Mackinac Island is perfection.”

Travel Lemming lauds Legs Inn for its Polish food and atmosphere and notes Petoskey for its shops, restaurants and Victorian-style cottages.

Read the full list here.

