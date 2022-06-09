One person injured in two-vehicle crash on US-12

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday at 3:58 p.m. The crash was located on US-12 near Cassopolis Road in Mason Township.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Jennifer Hunsberger from Niles, Michigan had stopped on US-12 for a school bus. 32-year-old Matthew Canen from South Bend, Indiana was traveling west bound on US-12. He failed to stop and crashed into the back of Hunsberger’s vehicle.

Hunsberger was then taken by SESPA Ambulance to Lakeland Niles Hospital for injuries she received from the crash. According to the Sheriff's Office, seat belts were worn in the crash and alcohol was not a factor.

