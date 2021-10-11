One person imprisoned after threatening violence at Cassopolis Public Schools

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — One person has been arrested on charges of Terroristic Threats after Cassopolis Public Schools received a threat.

According to the Cass County Office of Sheriff an investigation was conducted after authorities received reports of a threat at Cassopolis Public Schools.

Deputies investigated the threat and found the person responsible. A police presence was positioned at the school and the person responsible was charged with Terroristic Threats.

The name of the subject is being withheld pending arraignment and is being detained at Cass County Jail.