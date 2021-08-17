Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

One person hospitalized after crash in New Buffalo Township

Authorities believe alcohol is a factor
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
file photo
Berrien County Sheriff's Office 08152020
Posted at 10:43 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 22:45:15-04

NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is in the hospital after crashing in New Buffalo Township and authorities suspect alcohol is a factor.

According to the Berrien County Sheriffs Office, witnesses state the driver of a silver Honda Accord was driving very fast on US 12 before losing control on Aug. 16, 2021, at 4:53 p.m.

The driver struck a fire hydrant, a residence, a large rock, several trees, and a parked vehicle before the Honda Accord overturned and came to rest on its roof.

The passengers, a 23-year-old man from New Buffalo and a 25-year-old man from New Buffalo, were able to exit the vehicle on their own while the other driver, 29, was extricated by the New Buffalo Township Fire Department with a serious injury.

Berrien County Sheriff's accident investigation team is still investigating the collision.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time