One person hospitalized after crash in New Buffalo Township

NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is in the hospital after crashing in New Buffalo Township and authorities suspect alcohol is a factor.

According to the Berrien County Sheriffs Office, witnesses state the driver of a silver Honda Accord was driving very fast on US 12 before losing control on Aug. 16, 2021, at 4:53 p.m.

The driver struck a fire hydrant, a residence, a large rock, several trees, and a parked vehicle before the Honda Accord overturned and came to rest on its roof.

The passengers, a 23-year-old man from New Buffalo and a 25-year-old man from New Buffalo, were able to exit the vehicle on their own while the other driver, 29, was extricated by the New Buffalo Township Fire Department with a serious injury.

Berrien County Sheriff's accident investigation team is still investigating the collision.

