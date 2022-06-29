One injured in crash in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was injured in a crash on Wednesday. The crash occurred on M 60 near Hospital Street in Jefferson Township, Cass County.

According to the Cass County Office of Sheriff, the office received a call about the crash at 11:03 a.m. 78-year-old Warren Davis from Jones was traveling eastbound on M 60. According to witnesses, a tire blew out on his vehicle and caused him to lose control. The vehicle crashed into oncoming traffic and went off the roadway into the trees. The oncoming vehicle was driven by 68-year-old Steven Fulton from Illinois, who was unable to avoid the collision.

Fulton was treated at the scene and released. Davis was taken to Lakeland Hospital in Niles for treatment. Seatbelts were worn and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The crash is currently under investigation.

