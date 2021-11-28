One dead in a car crash in Hart Township

HART TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is dead after a car crashed into a tree in Hart Township early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on W. Taylor Road near North 72nd Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

The exact circumstances of the crash are unknown, but the car did crash into a tree. There were 5 people in the vehicle. One passenger was killed in the crash. The driver and other passengers obtained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

MSP believes alcohol was a factor in the crash, and the incident remains under investigation.