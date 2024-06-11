On the ballot: Ready by Five millage renewal

(WXMI) — Michigan’s August primary is only two months away, and while there are big races like the open Senate seat, there will be some local millages to consider.

One of those includes a renewal for the Ready by Five childhood millage, which was initially administered by First Steps Kent in Kent County.

Ready by Five was first passed six years ago, becoming Michigan’s first millage focused on early childhood. It helps fund programs geared toward improving children’s health, education and well-being.

More than 14,000 small children and their families took part in the program last year.

Ready by Five supports a total of 18 community organizations with programs offering prenatal support, developmental screenings, play-and-learn groups and more.

“The data is overwhelming; that shows kids that are involved in these programs and services do better in school, … they're less likely to be absent; they're more likely to graduate and go on to college,” says Ready by Five Campaign Manager John Helmholdt.

If the millage is renewed for another five years, it will generate an estimated $8.8 million in just the first year. It would cost $3.13 a month for owners of $300,000 homes.

