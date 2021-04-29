Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Old Flint police academy could become marijuana nursery

items.[0].image.alt
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Marijuana plants are pictured at the Baker's marijuana nursery at Baker Medical Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Marijuana Boom Oklahoma
Posted at 10:58 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 10:58:53-04

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A site where Flint police officers blossomed could become a home for budding marijuana.

The city administration is proposing to sell the old Flint police academy to Evergrow LLC, which grows marijuana.

Evergrow is offering $500,000 for the 4-acre property.

The building has been empty for years; the last police academy class graduated in 2010.

Flint council member Santino Guerra says it's “kind of ironic” that a training site for police could become a marijuana grow shop.

Council member Eric Mays says the city should move quickly.

Mays says, “I don't want to blow a deal.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time