Ohio woman sentenced for threatening Michigan lawmaker over voicemail

LANSING, Mich. — An Ohio woman was sentenced for threatening a state representative over voicemail in 2021.

Sandra Bachman, 61, left a voicemail containing a death threat to Rep. Cynthia Johnson in June 2021, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

Bachman pleaded guilty to threatening terrorism and malicious use of telecommunication, state officials say. She was sentenced Wednesday to serve between 23 months and 5 years behind bars.

We’re told Bachman also pleaded guilty Tuesday to threatening Sen. Sarah Anthony over voicemail in May 2021.

“Threats made against elected officials are serious offenses and cannot be normalized,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “No public servant should have to sacrifice their own safety while working to serve the constituents they represent. My office remains committed to prosecuting these crimes to the fullest extent of the law.”

The state says Bachman’s sentence will be served concurrently.

