Ohio woman charged with making threatening, racist calls to Michigan state Representatives

(WXYZ) — A 58-year-old Ohio woman is facing charges after allegedly leaving threatening and racist voicemails dor state Representatives Cynthia Johnson and Sarah Anthony.

Sandra Bachman has been charged in 54A District Court in Lansing with:

one count of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony;

one count of ethnic intimidation, a two-year felony; and

two counts of telecommunications services – malicious use, a six-month misdemeanor.

Among the actions Bachman is accused of is leaving a threatening voicemail for Rep. Anthony in May 2021.

According to the Attorney General's office, the message said:

Hay um, need to cancel that bill against the vets, you little traitor. And, um, you won’t see the bullet coming, let me tell you that. So, stop this sh*t and you’re fired. We’ll be coming to Michigan soon to remove you from your post.

It is also alleged that Bachman left a threatening voicemail for Rep. Johnson in June 2021.

The AG's office released a censored excerpt of the message, which says:

Well, baby-doll, n***a lip b***h, monkey, we are going to get you. You will die. You are one of the worst offenders. We actually have a tier too, in like points for how much you are worth once we kill you.... You’re going to die and I’m happy about it. The whole world will be rejoicing, just know that. Sleep well.

Michigan State Police investigated the incidents.

Bachman is set to be arraigned on March 31 at 8:15 a.m. She must appear in person.

