Oh, no: Lottery ticket worth $201,000 expires a year later

Michigan Lottery
Posted at 9:18 AM, Sep 03, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — It was a valuable piece of paper. But now it’s worthless.

The Michigan Lottery says no one stepped forward with a winning ticket worth $201,144 in a Fantasy 5 game from 2020.

The deadline was 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Winning Fantasy 5 lottery tickets are good for a year.

The money will instead go to the state school aid fund.

The ticket was sold at Superior Market, east of Ann Arbor.

